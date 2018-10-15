SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are caught on surveillance camera vandalizing Halloween inflatables in a Surprise neighborhood. According to HOA representatives, the duo is responsible for slashing the Halloween decorations of five or six homes in the Surprise Farms II area.
Sonia Mastra-Pascua was one of the residents affected by the vandals. Four of her inflatables were slashed.
Saying she loves the Halloween spirit in her neighborhood, Mastra-Pascua explained that she usually puts up her inflatables, which cost her hundreds of dollars, on Oct. 1.
"They came walking down the street, one child recording the other one stabbing them [the inflatable] so they did it for their entertainment,and that's not fair," she said.
Mastra-Pascua's neighbor had a 10-foot dragon that was also vandalized at about 2 a.m. on Saturday. That neighbor told Arizona's Family the dragon cost over $200.
The Surprise Farms II HOA president said they have prosecuted vandals in the past and wouldn't hesitate filing charges.
"We have a great neighborhood and we want it to stay that way," Jessica Matson said. "We don't want to prosecute but if it's hurting people and their property, that's when you need to rethink about what you are doing."
The Surprise Farms II HOA website describes the area as a "close-knit community ... of neighbors who take pride in their surroundings."
