SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A virtual classroom full of students at a Surprise school was exposed to pornography on Wednesday, Arizona's Family has learned.
According to a statement sent to Arizona's Family by Legacy Traditional School, a student used a fake email address to gain entry to a virtual classroom. Once there, the school says the student "momentarily" shared an "inappropriate video" before the teacher intervened.
"Legacy Traditional Schools takes this situation seriously, and we have reinforced that students who fall short of our expectations for mature, respectful behavior will face disciplinary consequences. Our live, online teaching sessions will resume Thursday with enhanced cyber-security measures in place," reads the statement.
But earlier Wednesday, in a letter to parents, Principal Josh Leon said, "We have no reason to believe this was a Legacy student, or that students were harmed in any way."
Arizona's Family was contacted by several parents who said their children were exposed to pornography during online school.
The Surprise Police Department said Wednesday that it has not been contacted by Legacy School.