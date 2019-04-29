FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks at his office in Fountain Hills, Ariz. The Justice Department won't appeal the court-ordered appointment of a special prosecutor to defend a ruling that refused to erase Arpaio's criminal record after he was pardoned. The special prosecutor's appointment came after the Justice Department refused to defend a judge's ruling that dismissed the lawman's case but refused to expunge his record.