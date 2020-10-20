MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Support is growing for the survivors of a deadly Mesa shooting. There are a couple of makeshift memorials in the parking lot near Dobson and Guadalupe roads where a gunman opened fire on a food truck event Friday night. A 1-year-old child was killed, and six others were wounded.
On Tuesday, colleagues at a Queen Creek dental office rallied to support a coworker injured in the shooting. Jennifer Yarger says the office is pulling for the wife and mother now recovering in the hospital. For now, they are only referring to her as "Crystal" out of concern for the family's safety.
"We heard from her husband on Saturday night that she was in the hospital, that she had been shot three times," says Yarger. "It was gut-wrenching. All of us were shocked."
Yarger says "Crystal" was working at one of the food trucks when she was hit.
"She works with us full-time and does the food truck as a second job, and they've just been saving money trying to buy their first house," says Yarger.
The food truck Sabor A Mi has launched a GoFundMe to help the shooting victims and their families. Yarger is encouraging people to donate as the family of "Crystal" is expecting to face mounting medical costs.
This week Mesa Police teamed up with ATF to offer a $20,000 reward for information that helps them make an arrest. Investigators describe the suspect vehicle as a small, box-type SUV that is silver or white. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.