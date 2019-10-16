PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A chain of supermarkets is giving back to first responders.
On Wednesday, Bashas', Bashas’ Diné and Food City stores across the state are giving first responders 10% off what they buy.
The discount is available to all active law enforcement, firefighters, EMT and EMS personnel who have an official ID.
However, the savings are not valid on prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, postage, gift cards, money orders or lottery tickets.
