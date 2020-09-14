PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A sergeant with the Superior Police Department said he owes his life to a dispatcher with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier this year, Sergeant Martin Sosa was stabbed while on the job. Sosa said dispatcher Gloria Wheeler did not give up on getting in touch with him.
The incident happened February 5, 2020, when Sosa said he went to pull over a man. "As soon as I activated my lights, he took off running out the passenger door, out of the vehicle," said Sosa. "Before I could get the vehicle description and the location, I took off after the suspect. My mic fell off. It was a Bluetooth mic, and I wasn't able to communicate with dispatch that way."
When Wheeler did not hear from Sosa, she knew something was wrong. "I kept calling," said Wheeler. "The phone would go to voicemail. I'd call back."
Finally, she got in touch with Sosa. "I heard wrestling," said Wheeler. "I heard the suspect yelling. The officer yelled out his location, said get help right away."
She told him help was on the way. Sosa said the man stabbed him in the leg, but he managed to hold the suspect down. "It was very scary," said Sosa. "It didn't set in. I just knew I had to continue to fight and get him in custody. I didn't know if I was going to bleed out. I didn't know if I was going to die."
Thankfully, help arrived. Sosa went to the hospital and recovered. He's back on the job, but this call left a lasting impact on both the sergeant and the dispatcher. "In my almost 16 years of service as a dispatcher, I haven't had a call like this," said Wheeler. "I've had pursuits. I've had a bunch of different calls, but not like this, so it took a toll on me."
Last week Sosa and Wheeler met face to face for the first time."I was overjoyed to see he was alive, well and back at his job," said Wheeler.
"Very fortunate for her because of her persistence," said Sosa. "I can only imagine what it was like to be on her end."