PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Paradise Valley Unified School District superintendent is shedding new light on the district’s decision to allow Mike Bibby to continue coaching Shadow Mountain High School boys basketball even after learning about a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Dr. James Lee says the district did not have all the details until it received the alleged victim’s restraining order on Monday.
The injunction against harassment filed on Feb. 22, 2019, details a 2017 incident where a school staffer claims Bibby pulled her into his car and groped her. In the document, the alleged victim claims Bibby then repeatedly visited her classroom.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Former NBA star Mike Bibby under investigation for sexual abuse in Phoenix]
The district has said it heard of the allegations from a third party on Feb. 11, 2019. The district claims it learned Phoenix police had launched a criminal investigation on Feb. 14, 2019.
Bibby has not been charged and the Phoenix police investigation is ongoing.
Arizona's Family reached out to the PV United Parent Council for comment. President Melissa K. Schwartz provided this statement:
“PV United Parent Council's (UPC) primary focus is looking out for PV students. Even though this alleged incident did not directly involve a student, UPC is in contact with the District to ensure that our students' best interests are met and protected. In line with District protocol, immediately upon learning of the alleged incident, the District began its internal investigation. That internal investigation was suspended when the Phoenix Police Department got involved pursuant to Phoenix PD's internal protocols. Based on our District focus on students, we are confident that if any students are affected by these allegations, their individual needs will be met by staff at the school itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.