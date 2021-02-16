MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An additional tool for the upcoming fire season in Arizona was shown off on Tuesday in Mesa.
Bridger Aerospace, operator of the Super Scooper firefighting aircraft, has been training at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Roosevelt Lake since January in anticipation for the upcoming fire season.
On Tuesday, Arizona’s Family chopper showed the plane dropping over 1,000 gallons onto the airfield at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
The plane fills up by approaching a body of water from 50 feet away, scooping a thousand gallons of water for 1,180 feet and climbing out of the water.
According to Ryan Smith, Director of Communications and Government Relations at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the plane is currently not on lease but will fly to wildfires as requested. When the crew does fly in Arizona, they are based at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Bridger Aerospace is the only U.S. provider of air attack, drone and large tanker operations. Bridger currently has contracts with various government agencies.
