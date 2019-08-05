(3TV/CBS5) -- The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the Super Jumper Trampoline company has recalled about 23,000 trampolines.
The products were labeled hazardous due to poor welding on the metal legs, making it easier for users to fall and get hurt.
The company received 97 complaints involving consumers who have suffered minor injuries.
Officials say that consumers should immediately stop using the affected models.
This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps.
The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.
The recall number is 19-179.
The models were sold online at Wayfair, Amazon, Hayneedle and Overstock from November 2011 through June 2019 for between $200 and $400.
You can order a free repair kit online.
For more information, call Super Jumper toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@superjumperinc.com or go online to www.superjumperinc.com and click on the “Recall” link for more information.
#Recall: @SuperJumperInc 14 and 16-foot trampolines and combos; welds on the metal legs can fail; fall and injury hazards. Get free repair kit. CONTACT: 866-757-3636 or https://t.co/QIC3puFjgH. Full recall notice: https://t.co/4AexJF3LZP pic.twitter.com/IBRhu9SXiq— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) August 2, 2019
