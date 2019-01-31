PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you ready for some football... FOOD? We found plenty of restaurants around the Phoenix area offering some great food deals on Superbowl Sunday.
Whether you're heading to a restaurant, ordering take-out or planning to cater, there are definitely discounts to be found.
So on this Foodie Friday, we have a taste of what's happening in the local food scene on the biggest football weekend of the year.
Dine-in Deals on Sunday, Feb. 3
Dave & Buster's - All locations
Watch the game, eat, and play video games all day long Sunday. Dave & Buster's guests can buy a package of unlimited wings and video games for $19.99 per person. The special is available at all three Valley locations in Tempe, Glendale and Desert Ridge.
Roaring Fork - Scottsdale
Starting at 4 p.m., this Scottsdale eatery is offering one free entrée with the purchase of another. Choose from the following: the signature Big A** Burger topped with poblano pepper, cheddar and smoked pepper bacon, and served with fries ($16); sugar-cured duck breast served with onion jam, sour cherry mustard, and little cabbages ($28); spit-roasted half chicken with green beans, corn bread stuffing, and roasted garlic jus ($19); and braised beef short ribs served with horseradish mashed potatoes ($32).
El Pollo Loco - All locations
El Pollo Loco is offering FREE Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos with any family meal purchase on Sunday, Feb. 3. The nachos are feature layers of sea-salted tortilla chips, citrus-marinated and slow-grilled chicken, and topped with queso blanco and handmade guacamole.
The Vig - All locations
Watch the big game and play some games yourself. At the Vig, guests can play corn hole, ping-pong, and listen to live music. On Super Bowl Sunday, all five locations will offer 15 percent off of all guest tabs after 4 p.m. Bottles of wine will also be half price after 4 p.m.
Salty Sow - North Phoenix
Salty Sow is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with the "Dinner on Us" offer. Diners can order one entree to get another for free. Some menu entrees include hand-cut filet mignon, pork belly, or cedar plank salmon.
Padre Murphy's - Glendale
Padre Murphy's will be showing the big game on the 90+ televisions! For those die-hard Super Bowl fans, prizes will be given away each quarter, and food and drink specials will be offered throughout the big game. Some specials include Kick A** Chili Cream Nachos for $11.50 and Sloppy Joe sandwiches with homemade potato chips for $9.99. Drink specials include team specialty drinks ($4) Patron shots ($5) draft Bud, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Coors Light ($3) and strawberry jalapeno margaritas ($4).
Padre Murphy's Facebook page
Uptown Alley - Surprise
Uptown Alley will be serving 75-cent wings all day for the big game. Plus, a great take-out specials includes a large one-topping pizza and 20 wings for $24 or two large one-topping pizza for $24. Uptown Alley boasts a 10-foot projector that is flanked by large screen TVs that will showcase the big game plus 40 bowling lanes, a two-story laser tag, arcade and a full-service bar.
Ahipoki - All AZ locations
Move aside, wings and pizza. How about a Hawaiian-inspired salad? Ahipoki introduces the 10-scoop, 3-pound Super Poke Bowl, in honor of the Super Bowl. It's $24.99 through Feb. 3. It includes 10 scoops of fish, double toppings plus crab meat, double avocado and an extra large base of rice This Super Poke Bowl is available at all Arizona Ahipoki locations.
Westgate - Glendale
Don't want to host your own party? Head out to Glendale's Westgate where you can find not one, but three parties with Super Bowl specials. Fat Tuesday, Bar Louie and McFadden’s are all offering Super Bowl Sunday deals. At Fat Tuesday, you can get half-off pizzas, $20 beer buckets and a $6 BBQ pork sandwich. At Bar Louie, starting at 3:30 p.m., diners can order $5 signature burgers, and get half-off bottles of wine. McFadden’s has $4 16-oz. aluminum and $25 buck and pizza mix-and-match deals all day.
BLK Live - Scottsdale
On Feb. 3, BLK Live will offer $20 all-you-can-eat wings. As for drinks? You'll find bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, along with other drink specials.
Ginger Monkey Tavern - Chandler
Want some good grub for a good cause? Ginger Monkey Tavern is Chandler has cooked up two special Super Bowl-themed burgers: the Brady Brisket Burger and the Goff GOAT Cheese Burger. Both burgers are available until Feb. 3. The burgers sell for $15, and $2 of every burger sold will be donated to East Valley Flag Football. The non-profit organization offers NFL jerseys and NFL flags for co-ed players 5- to 14-years-old. They are the largest NFL-approved league in Arizona with over 100 teams every season.
135 W. Ocotillo Road in Chandler 480-802-6659
Take-out deals for Sunday, Feb. 3
Hungry Howie’s - Various locations
Hungry Howie’s wants to bring some cheesy fun to your next Superbowl get together by offering 2-topping large pizza for $7.99. The offer is available in participating locations and valid on online carryout offers only with code. Additional toppings extra. Additional charges apply for Stuffed Flavored Crust® or Deep-Dish pizza. CODE: LG799
Giordano's - Various locations
Giordano's is offering 25 percent off your online purchase of $50 or more for delivery or carryout.
Details: 16222 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria. 623-208-4330. Also, 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. 480-666-8160,
giordanos.com
Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants - Various locations
How about a platter of Mexican goodness to feed your guests? The Fiesta Platter serves eight to ten people and features Macayo’s Mini Favorites ($64.99). The small Taco Platter platter is $45.99 and serves five to seven people, and the grande platter,, which costs $79.99, serves between 15 and 20 guests. You can accompany the main dish with a druit or veggie platter.
Brat Haus - Scottsdale
Bring the party home with a take-out party platter that includes hot brats, sweet brats, Haus brats, custom bun, pickled relish, mustard, and ketchup ($100). Don’t forget shareable giant pretzels with beer-cheese fondue ($20) and growlers of beer ($32-$56). Orders must be placed by Jan. 31.
3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 480-947-4006
brathausaz.com
True Food Kitchen - All locations
Here's a healthy offer for those of you trying to keep your New Year's resolutions. True Food Kitchen is offering 25 percent off on all to-go orders. You'll find options like fennel chicken sausage pizza, spaghetti squash casserole, grilled fish tacos and kale guacamole. The menu also features gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.
Starlite BBQ - Scottsdale
Who doesn't love some BBQ at a Super Bowl party? Starlite BBQ is offering the Boss Hog Party Pack ($185, normally $255) that feeds 10 people. It comes with six half-racks of baby back ribs, pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, buns, pickles, macaroni and cheese, BBQ baked beans, garlic mashed potatoes, and buttermilk cornbread. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance, or take a chance and call to ask about last-minute availability for this and other party packs.
7620 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale 480-553-9330
starlitebbq.com
Bobby Q - Phoenix and Mesa
How's this for a tasty platter of finger-lickin' BBQ? Bobby Q's is offering a Big Game Special platter for six ($40). It comes with one pound each of slow-smoked brisket and pulled pork, six buns and signature sauce.
1610 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa 480-361-7470
8501 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix 602-995-5982
Doughbird - Phoenix
In the mood for pizza while you watch the game? Pick up Doughbird's "Game Day On the Fly" Party Pack. It comes with a pizza of your choice, an order of wings, and 2 sauces for $22. It's available Sunday, Feb. 3 until 5 p.m.
4385 East Indian School Road
