TEMPE (3TV/CBS) - You don't have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to preview the commercials set to air during the game.
Arizona State University advertising professor Dr. Nancy Gray broke down what may be some of the most talked about ads -- from beverages to technology -- that have already debuted online.
Gray predicts the Amazon "Not Everything Makes the Cut" commercial will resonate well with viewers. It shows fails by its smart speaker, Alexa.
Actor Harrison Ford is seen scolding his barking dog for ordering more dog food through its collar. Girls are also seen in a hot tub asking Alexa to "play music," but instead get a "Bellagio-like" water fountain soaking.
Another ad creating a buzz is by Bumble. It's a dating app, but there's no mention of that in the online ad previews and teasers. It features tennis star Serena Williams who encourages women to "make the first move."
"It's no longer about selling a product," Gray said. "It's about creating this relationship between the viewer and the brand, and it's almost (like) they want to be a friend to you."
Pepsi also has a star-studded cast in its "More than OK" ad featuring actor and comedian Steve Carell and rappers Lil John and Cardi B saying their signature catchphrases.
According to Forbes, more than 100 million people are expected to watch the Super Bowl. The cost to air a 30-second commercial during the big game is at least $5 million.
You can watch all of the Super Bowl ads -- not to mention the game -- live on Sunday on CBS 5.
