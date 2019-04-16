PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anglea Lopez thought she had been called to Phoenix's Franklin Police and Fire High School because her son Carlos Yepiz was in trouble.
She sat in the principal's office for an hour as the school and media gathered for a surprise celebration. Yepiz was awarded a full-tuition four-year scholarship to Northern Arizona University.
"I was called yesterday and told that Carlos wasn't doing well," said Lopez. "I was very nervous about this."
[WATCH: Surprise of a lifetime for future doctor and his mother]
Yepiz had missed a couple of classes due to working his night job at UPS. Lopez and her son broke down as Phoenix Suns president Jason Rowley announced that the Suns Charity Board of Directors had selected him for the scholarship. He wasn't in trouble.
It was an emotional moment at Franklin Police and Fire @PhoenixUnionHS. The @Suns & @HeliosEdFnd to award Carlos Yepiz a full scholarship to @NAU. Full story tonight on #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/cNoMMT9VJ5— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 16, 2019
Yepiz has a strong academic record and is a four-time champion as a member of Franklin’s squad at the annual Arizona High School Fire Science Muster competition, active leader on the school’s student government and joined the JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) program at Metro Tech High School. Yepiz aspires to become a neurosurgeon.
Congratulations to this year's @Suns Scholarship recipient, Carlos Yipez from Franklin Police & Fire High School. We are excited to welcome you to the Lumberjack Family! #NAUBound pic.twitter.com/MMwwwkuXvk— Rita Cheng (@NAUPresident) April 16, 2019
It's been a tough time for Yepiz and his mom.
"I can make my life and my future generation better," said Yepiz. "I want to be a better father than my father was for me. That's why it's really emotional for us."
Yepiz and his mom will celebrate at IHOP, but not tonight because Yepiz has to work. He plans to join the Navy before heading to NAU.
