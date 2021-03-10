GREER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunrise Ski Resort will be ending its 2020-2021 season this weekend. The last day to ski will be Sunday, March 14. The resort said they will end the season with a celebration by hosting several events and activities throughout the weekend.
Customer Appreciation Day will be on Saturday, March 13, with live music, a scavenger hunt and 10% off food. Season pass holders will get complimentary food and drinks. The first 50 people to purchase a lift ticket on March 13 will get 20% off. Saturday will also have a fireworks display at sundown and night skiing, with lifts staying open until 9:30 p.m. Lift tickets for that day will include night skiing.
For tickets and more information, go to sunrise.ski. Sunrise Park Resort is located at 200 Highway 273 in Greer, Arizona, about a four-hour drive from central Phoenix.