PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Put the New Year’s diet resolution on hold – National Pizza Week kicks off Sunday!
Here’s a list of some of the best pizza places in the Valley from Yelp:
1. The Parlor located at 1916 E Camelback Road.
This gourmet pizza restaurant was voted the No. 1 pizza place in Arizona by the Food Network. The Parlor offers seasonal menu changes and wine, beer and cocktail dinners.
2. Lou Malnati's located at 100 E Camelback Ste 152.
This Chicago favorite brings the city’s famous deep dish pizza to the Valley.
3. Cibo located at 603 N 5th Ave.
This historic pizza joint takes on creativity when it comes to pizza, offering guests calzones and a unique presentation of each dish. Beyond pizza, the restaurant is also known for its gourmet dessert crepes.
4. Pomo Pizzeria located at 705 N 1st St Ste 120.
This traditional Italian restaurant has locations in the heart of downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert.
5. Pizzeria Blanco located at 623 E Adams St.
This unique location allows guests to eat pizza, pasta and other traditional Italian dishes in a cozy, brick building near downtown Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.