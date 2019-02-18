PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley criminal defense attorney says the justice system is not perfect when handling teen murder suspects, and there should be careful consideration before charging a teen as an adult.
In recent years, Arizona has seen a few cases involving young suspects like 14-year-old Ares Adle who is accused of murdering his aunt in Sun Lakes on Feb. 1, 2019.
Criminal defense attorney, Mel McDonald, says there’s a big difference in trying someone as an adult and trying them as a juvenile. McDonald says teens convicted as juveniles enter a system that offers the chance at rehabilitation while prison is strictly for punishment.
“It’s almost something you have to judge on a case by case, person by person basis,” says McDonald. “When you weigh the ability to rehabilitate the juvenile, that is huge.”
While juveniles tried as adults are not eligible for the death penalty, McDonald says, they can end up spending the rest of their lives behind bars.
“There are sometimes circumstances that make that penalty too harsh,” says McDonald. He says the popular mantra is if a teen is adult enough to do the crime, they can do adult time.
“Because of their lack of maturity and lack of judgement, they will make mistakes where they really could be rehabilitated,” says McDonald. “But sometimes the mistake has such devastating consequences to the victim, society doesn’t want to give them that chance.”
McDonald has been a prosecutor and a superior court judge, and he says in his experience practicing law, every case involving a young suspect is different.
McDonald says mandatory sentencing can be a barrier to true justice because “you lump everybody in the same category” and it doesn’t allow the judge discretion to weigh the evidence and determine an appropriate sentence for the teen.
“The feeling of tragedy, young people whose lives are forever altered. If there’s a way you can try to get them in juvenile court, you do,” says McDonald. “But it’s almost impossible nowadays.”
