LOS ANGELES (3TV/CBS 5) -- Oh no. Here we go again.
Except not.
Reeling after last week's loss to Stanford, Arizona State traveled to face a wounded but talented USC team on Saturday afternoon. Things looked promising after the Sun Devils jumped out to a 24-7 lead late in the first half, but the Trojans stormed back to take the lead late in the third quarter.
It immediately brought about a familiar sense of dread, as ASU has squandered numerous opportunities in winnable games this season. But facing a USC team riding a 19-game home winning streak, the Sun Devils showed that they may have turned a corner.
ASU's brightest star made an incredible play that helped sparked an important 38-35 victory that helped right the Sun Devil ship, at least for now.
It also stressed out their head coach a bit.
"I told them at the end, they made it hard on me," ASU head coach Herm Edwards joked after the game. "I thought about maybe going back to television."
The Result
This was essentially a must-win game for ASU. A win would get them back in the run for a bowl berth, while a loss would sink those hopes and cast further doubt on the direction of the program under Edwards.
Helping matters was the lengthy injury list for the Trojans, who were missing several key starters including quarterback J.T. Daniels. Along with an injury to backup Matt Fink, ASU would be facing third-string quarterback Jack Sears making his collegiate debut.
Things got off to a rocky start when ASU's punt after the opening drive of the game was returned 82 yards by Tyler Vaughns for a touchdown.
However, ASU took that punch to the gut and responded with a few haymakers of their own.
On the next drive, ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins connected with wide receiver N'Keal Harry for a 44-yard touchdown. After weeks of struggles in the passing game, it was a positive sign.
"He's fabulous," Edwards said of his star wide receiver. "It doesn't surprise me, what he does."
Right after the score, ASU safety Jalen Harvey forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Darien Butler deep in USC territory. Eno Benjamin quickly ran for a three-yard touchdown, and in under two minutes, ASU had taken the lead.
As the ASU defense stifled Sears and the Trojans, the offense added to the lead. Brandon Ruiz kicked a 31-yard field goal before Benjamin burst for a 49-yard score to give ASU a 24-7 lead late in the first half.
"We were just going to play our game," said Benjamin, who ran for 185 yards. "Watching film, I knew they had some young linebackers. I trusted our O-line to get the job done."
But momentum didn't stay on Arizona State's side for long.
Through most of the first half, USC had been limited to just 41 total yards. But on the final drive of the half, aided by some costly ASU penalties, Sears and the Trojans marched 75 yards, the final six of which were a touchdown from Sears to Michael Pittman.
Edwards had been waiting for the counterpunch.
"It's not like we're going to come here on the road and blow USC out," he admitted.
Soon, it looked like a blowout was coming the other way.
USC scored again to open the third quarter, closing the gap to 24-21. On the first play of ASU's ensuing drive, Wilkins ran a keeper but was hit hard and fumbled. USC recovered and quickly scored a go-ahead touchdown on a trick play, but of greater was concern was Wilkins' status. After the hit, he remained down for several minutes and was evaluated on the sideline. Meanwhile, backup quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole entered the game, but ASU went three and out.
"I was trying to tell them hurry up and let me go play," said Wilkins. "This game means too much to mean to go missing plays."
To get back, ASU's defense needed to stem the Trojan tide. They did just that, forcing punts on the next three USC drives.
"They just kept fighting," Edwards said of his defense. "That's what these kids have done all year."
On the third consecutive punt, ASU got a jumpstart when Harry returned the kick 92-yards for a touchdown, silencing a stunned USC crowd.
"That's what great players do," said Edwards. "In big moments, they make plays."
Early in the fourth quarter, USC threatened. A 41-yard run by Vavae Malepeai set the Trojans up at ASU 30, but the drive appeared to stall and USC trotted out the field goal team. The crowd booed, and head coach Clay Helton called a timeout. He then sent his offense out to go for it on fourth and one.
Sears handed off to Aca-Cedric Ware, who was taken down short of the line of gain by freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson.
Momentum regained.
"There was never a moment I felt that we were going to lose this game," Wilkins said. "I could see the look in everybody's eyes, how locked in we were as a group."
The teams traded punts before ASU was set up to close out the game. Behind the tough running of Benjamin, the Sun Devils ate clock away as the Trojans used their final timeout before a key third and one from the USC 45.
A read-option play was called, and Wilkins kept it
"We had a dive on, and they had no alley defender," he said. "Nobody's eyes were on me. I saw grass."
He took off and raced 45 yards for a touchdown to put ASU up 38-28.
But it was a move he knows he shouldn't have done.
What?! Not score a touchdown?!
The score came with 1:23 left on the clock, giving USC a slim chance at a comeback. Had he slid after picking up the first down, ASU could have safely ran out the clock.
"I was upset with myself," said Wilkins, who ran for 89 yards on the night. "I should have slid, then we wouldn't have been in the predicament there at the end of the game."
It did not prove costly, despite a 48-yard touchdown throw by Sears to Vaughns. Harry recovered the onside kick with 35 seconds left to seal the win.
"We've been on the wrong side of a lot of these games," Edwards said. "It was fun to watch these guys come into the locker room after beating a good football team in USC."
The Hermism
"Manny makes the first down, and I'm hollering for one of our guys to tackle him 'cause the game's over!"
- Regarding Wilkins' final touchdown run
The Critical Moment
When fielding a punt deep in their territory, returners are often instructed to stand on the 10-yard line, and if the ball forces them back, to let it go over their heads and hopefully into the endzone for a touchback. Late in the third quarter, N'Keal Harry didn't do it, and he may have saved ASU's season by breaking that cardinal rule.
The punt from Reid Budrovich sailed deep, taking Harry to the ASU eight-yard line.
"Everybody was yelling, 'Don't catch it! Don't catch it!" Wilkins said.
He made the grab as he was running to his left towards the sideline, reversed course and ran back a few yards, and looked upfield.
"I was just trying to make something happen," Harry said. "I noticed there wasn't a lot of room in the middle of the field, so I just tried to get it outside."
He got around the corner near the opposite sideline, got some blocks, and had a clear path ahead. Well, almost clear.
"There was only one man to beat, and it was a lineman," Harry said. "so I felt like I had a pretty good chance of scoring."
He raced 92 yards for the game-changing and go-ahead score.
ASU would never relinquish that lead.
"He made an extraordinary play happen," said Wilkins. "That's what he does."
The Offense
This was an encouraging game for the much-maligned Sun Devil offense.
After being held to just 13 points at home last week by Stanford, ASU put up 38 points and 449 yards against USC.
"It was a good game for television," Edwards said. "Fans like those kind of games. I don't like those kind of games when they get into the 30s. That's not the world I lived in, but I'll take it if it's a win."
ASU found a nice balance between the run-heavy schemes of recent week that relied on Benjamin, and an aerial attack that reintegrate Harry, who had four catches for 95 yards. ASU also attacked the perimeter more in the passing game, and offensive coordinator Rob Likens said after the game that they are not holding anything back schematically in the coming weeks.
Wilkins, the target of intense fan criticism after his performance a week ago, was solid, throwing for 166 yards and a score, while running for 89 yards and another touchdown.
"This is one of his better games," Edwards said. "Threw some nice passes, made some plays with his legs."
It was still not a complete effort. ASU's attack went silent after the strong start before rediscovering their groove late, but it was undoubtedly a step forward.
"We didn't play our best. We didn't play perfect. But we played poised," said Wilkins.
The Defense
For the first time this season, ASU allowed an opponent to score over 30 points.
The defense started off well, limiting USC to just 116 yards in the first half, but encountered some struggles in the middle portion of the game. With a team so heavily reliant on young players, those peaks and valleys are to be expected.
"We've got a lot of young guys that we are building a culture with," said ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. "They are resilient. They fight back."
When the team needed them most, they responded with those three forced punts to trigger the turnaround.
True freshman Darien Butler, the team's starting middle linebacker, led the way with eight tackles, one for loss, in addition to his fumble recovery. Saturday's win was extra special for Butler, a Los Angeles-area native.
"It was big for me, coming home and get that dub," he said.
Fellow true freshman starting linebacker Merlin Robertson added a sack among his four tackles, while sophomore cornerback Chase Lucas notched the team's other sack.
Like the offense, ASU's defense will need to find greater consistency to avoid the lengthy dips in performance, but they continued to show they are a unit on the rise. They better be, if they want to meet their coordinator's expectations.
"We don't want to be good on defense," Gonzales said. "We want to be the best defense in the league. We don't want to be Washington and Utah. We want to be better than them."
The GOAT
His punt return may have saved the day, but it may have only been N'Keal Harry's second-most jaw-dropping play of the game.
In the fourth quarter, he made a spectacular one-handed catch for a 28-yard gain.
Harry Houdini. Real Deal N'Keal. Dirty Harry.— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 27, 2018
Call him whatever you like, but @NkealHarry15 is as good as it gets. pic.twitter.com/Rp33hTrSDE
Before his circus catch, he spoke with offensive coordinator Rob Likens, who was up in the press box calling plays. Harry told Likens to just dial up a pass to him.
"Throw it up, Coach. I'll catch it," Harry said.
"Alright man, it's coming," Likens said.
Harry then made the latest in a long string of highlight reel catches. With the defender holding him, Harry snagged the ball with one hand as he was falling backwards, secured it, and completed the process for a gain of 28.
"He called his shot," said Likens.
"The only way I could get to that ball was with one hand stretching out," Harry said. "I just happened to come down with the ball."
It's what the greats do.
The Goat
The third quarter continues to be a challenge for ASU.
After allowing the Trojan touchdown late in the first half, the Trojans were able to tack on two more scores to take the lead. Meanwhile, ASU's offense was stuck in neutral.
"Third quarter has been a lull for our football team," Wilkins said. "We got to do a better job of coming out in the third quarter with more intensity, more focus, and letting the game take a turn there."
ASU was outgained in the quarter 172-36, and were saved from being shutout by Harry's punt return touchdown.
It's a bad habit ASU knows they have and will need to break if they want to continue their run at the postseason.
The Hot Take
ASU is a bowl team.
Winning on the road was the last great question mark for them, and while USC was certainly far from full strength, they are talented enough to make this a quality win.
The Sun Devils still need two more wins to qualify for a bowl. The host a hot Utah team next week before an inconsistent UCLA squad comes to Tempe for the home finale. ASU then goes on the road to close out the year with trips to Oregon and Arizona.
ASU has yet to put things together on both sides of the ball for a full game, but this victory signals that could soon change. If they can build upon their showing against USC, each of the remaining four games is within their reach.
"This team, I think we took a step forward today," Wilkins said.
The Big Picture
Can ASU win on the road?
Entering Saturday's game, the Sun Devils were 4-17 over their 21 games away from Sun Devil Stadium since the start of the 2015 season. Being 5-17 over 22 games is still bad, but at least the streak is 1-0.
"It's almost like a monkey off your back," Wilkins said.
With the road slide halted, the Sun Devils are hoping this is a sign that they've turned a corner.
"You're hoping that this is something we realize that we can do now," Edwards said. "We can win these close games."
The Next Step
With their overall record back at .500 and their conference mark now at 2-3, ASU heads home for a Saturday afternoon match up against Utah, who currently sit atop the Pac-12 South at 4-2 in Pac-12 games. A win can get the Sun Devils back in the South race, a prospect that seemed dead just a week ago. The game is ASU's Homecoming game, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Extra Points
- Harry's 92-yard punt return is the third-longest in school history.
- Harry also moved into sixth on ASU's all-time receiving yardage list (2,468)
- Benjamin has topped 100 yards in five of the eight games this season, and has reached that mark three times in just the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.