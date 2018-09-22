SEATTLE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The train's first trips out of the station have not gone well.
Arizona State's 2-0 start to the season quickly got new head coach Herm Edwards' and his Sun Devils into the Top 25. But both of those games were played in Tempe, and ASU has found that life away from Sun Devil Stadium is a lot tougher.
A week after a disappointing loss to San Diego State, the Sun Devils fell to No. 10 Washington in Seattle, dropping them to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.
“Going into the game, we wanted to get it into the fourth quarter," Edwards said, "and we got it into the fourth quarter. Then we kind of self-destructed.”
The Sun Devils battled back to close to within a touchdown late in the game, but the Huskies, thanks to a replay review, were able to run out the clock and secure the victory.
The Result
Facing the 10th-ranked team in the nation, and in their home stadium, is a daunting task for any team. But the Sun Devils got off to a promising start in their quest for an upset.
Cornerback Chase Lucas picked off a Washington pass on the game's first play, and the Sun Devils were able to capitalize with a one-yard Eno Benjamin touchdown run six plays later. Washington was able to answer back, with Jake Browning connecting with Aaron Fuller for an 11-yard touchdown pass on the next drive. Following a 48-yard Brandon Ruiz field goal for ASU, Browning threw another scoring pass later in the quarter to extend the Husky lead to 14-10.
"We’re struggling right now in the secondary to make a play in coverage," said ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
Washington extended their lead to 17-10 with another field goal, but ASU put themselves in a position to get some points before the break. They forced a Washington punt from the Husky 25-yard-line and took a timeout to give themselves a shot. A good punt by Joel Whitford put ASU at their own 21 with 1:05 left, and the Sun Devils had two timeouts.
They had a chance.
But they decided against it, with two conservative runs by running back Trelon Smith and a kneel down ending the half.
“There was some thought (to trying to score)," Edwards said. "This ain’t a video game. We were backed up. When we didn't get out of there on first or second down, there was no need. We were going to get the ball in the third quarter. There’s always a thought, but you do what’s right in your own mind.”
The teams traded field goals in the third quarter before Washington struck again early in the fourth. Browning connected on his third touchdown pass of the night, this time a five-yard toss to Cade Otten on a key third down.
"We’re making some critical errors on third down," said Gonzales. "That’s the difference between winning and losing games right now. We let one slip away that we shouldn’t have."
Down two scores, and with the offense stuck in neutral, ASU's prospects seemed bleak. But Wilkins and the offense managed to break through late in the quarter, putting together a 10-play drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Wilkins.
“We felt if we could get it into the fourth quarter, we could make a play or two to win it,” Edwards said.
ASU appeared to do just that when they forced an incompletion on Washington's next drive.
However, the play was reviewed and reversed. That allowed the Huskies to run out the clock and secure the victory.
“They made the plays they needed to make,” Edwards said of the Huskies.
The Hermism
“Losing is not a lot of fun. There is a pit in your stomach when you lose a football game. It’s two-in-a-row now, because it’s not a lot of fun.”
The Critical Moment
Trailing by a touchdown late in the third quarter, ASU was marching to tie the game and had just entered Husky territory. On a first down from the 43-yard line, Wilkins hit Smith with a short pass, but Husky linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven forced a fumble that he also recovered.
Momentum halted.
“That shot us in the foot," Wilkins said.
ASU's offense would take a while to find itself again, as they went three-and-out on their next two possessions. By the time they got rolling late in the game, it was too late.
The Offense
After two consecutive rough weeks running the football--during which ASU totaled just 80 yards against Michigan State and San Diego State--the Sun Devils had improved success against the formidable Husky defense.
“The game plan was pretty simple," said ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins. "We really wanted to establish the run. We knew we could run the ball well on these guys. I think we ran the ball pretty well. We knew they wouldn’t throw the ball over their heads. Safeties played 25, 30 yards back sometimes. We tried to be methodical and take our shots when we could.”
In the first half, ASU ran the ball 25 times and threw just 11 passes. Even with having to rely on the passing game late to try to mount a comeback, ASU still had a season-high 40 rushing attempts.
Eno Benjamin ran for 104 yards on the night, his second 100-yard effort of the year. Seeing his first action of the year after a suspension, Trelon Smith added 45 yards.
“(Running the ball got) our confidence back as an offense," said Benjamin. "The offensive line moved some players around. We made it work.”
Helping to key the effort was a shift of left tackle Casey Tucker to left guard and inserting Zach Robertson at left tackle. They also used a fullback, moving Nick Ralston over from linebacker to lead block.
“He’s one of those guys that you don’t have to tell more than once," Wilkins said of Ralston. "He did a hell of a job blocking.”
Overall, the 164 yards on the ground was an encouraging showing.
“I thought they did a nice job running the football against a pretty good defense," Edwards said. "When you run it on the road against a pretty good defense, you got to feel some confidence.
“You gotta run it, because when you run you’re a tough football team. The run game travels.”
However, things were not nearly as effective through the air. ASU managed just 104 passing yards, their fewest since at least 2009.
“They have a talented secondary," Edwards said of Washington. "There’s a reason they’re ranked tenth in the country. When you play a team like that, you’re going to be tightly covered.”
Star wide receiver N'Keal Harry was held to just 20 yards on five receptions. Brandon Aiyuk had the only two catches over 10 yards on the night for ASU, one for 12 and another for 20. Frank Darby, who had 127 yards receiving a week ago, was held without a catch.
The Defense
It wasn't a terrible night for ASU's defense--Washington scored 27 points and gained 373 yards--but the Sun Devils were largely unable to make the stops when needed most, especially early on.
Washington came out firing, and averaged 10 yards per play in the first quarter.
“Washington had a good game plan against us," admitted Lucas.
The Husky offensive line gave Browning plenty of time to throw, and his receivers were able to find plenty of room against ASU's secondary.
“We’re still making too many assignment errors," Gonzales admitted.
With so many lapses in coverage, Gonzales dialed down the pressure to help in coverage, but that came at a cost.
“(Bringing pressure) makes us more aggressive, and when we’re the aggressor, we’re better," said Gonzales.
ASU's defense did better after halftime allowing just 147 yards and dropping the per-play average to five yards. That corresponded to a more aggressive game plan from Gonzales.
“Probably should have blitzed them the whole second half," he said, "because that fourth quarter when they were trying to run the ball, we were getting guys in the backfield.”
True freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson continues to impress, and he led the team with 11 tackles and posted the lone sack by ASU. Gonzales praised the play of Lucas and fellow cornerbacks Terin Adams and Kobe Williams, but expressed concern with the team's safeties, who were responsible for a few big plays.
“We let them out. Can't let them out," said Edwards. "You can’t let good teams out. We’re not good enough to do that.”
With the installation of Gonzales' 3-3-5 scheme and the number of young players seeing significant reps, the defense remains a work in progress. Saturday was just another step forward.
“They’re starting to understand what we want, Gonzales said. "We made a couple of adjustments on the sideline that I thought they did a nice job handling.”
The GOAT
Jake Browning has taken plenty of criticism over the last season or so following Washington's run to the College Football Playoff in 2016. However, he was sharp and efficient on Saturday night.
The senior completed 15 of his 22 throws for 202 yards and three touchdowns, and was given more than enough time to find holes in ASU's secondary.
One positive: He's the most accomplished passer ASU will face likely until the Sun Devils travel to Oregon in November.
The Goat
Until ASU can figure out how to translate their home success into road wins, they will not challenge for the division crown.
Since the start of the 2015 season, ASU is 4-14 away from Sun Devil Stadium.
Yikes.
“We got to win on the road," Wilkins said. "If you want to be a championship-caliber team, you gotta win on the road. That’s something we haven’t done the last few years here. We have to get that juju off our backs and win on the road.”
The Hot Take
The results will take some time to catch up, but ASU's determination and buy in will earn them an upset win at some point this season.
“The best thing I’m going to take out of this is I walked into the locker room and you have a lot of pissed off guys," Gonzales said. "I was worried I was going to walk in there and they had a moral victory. There ain’t no moral victories around here.”
It is clear that the Sun Devil program is evolving under Edwards and his staff. They are a ways off from contending for a conference title with programs like Stanford, Washington, and Oregon, but the player's clear investment into the program and to Edwards' message is paying off, slowly but surely.
The Sun Devils are not the most talented team in the Pac-12, but that belief can carry them as they face a very tough conference schedule in the coming weeks.
“They believe in what we’re doing," Gonzales said. "They believe we have a chance to win the entire game.”
The Big Picture
At 2-2, ASU is right about where most people expected them to be at this point, but some things are trending positively.
The defense remains ahead of schedule, with some promising young players developing well. The run game has found its legs, and the team's never-say-die attitude has them competitive until the last whistle.
However, there are some red flags, most notably an inconsistent offense that has the firepower to perform at a much high level than seen over the last three weeks.
Those critical concerns put them on par with the rest of the Pac-12 South. Every team in the division has serious questions facing them, and even with the rough opener to Pac-12 play, ASU has as much of a chance to challenge for the crown as any of the others.
“We understand how this division goes," Wilkins said. "Every team can beat anybody in this conference. We haven’t played one Pac-12 South team yet. The Pac-12 championship isn’t out of our reach.”
To get there, ASU will need to win games like they faced on Saturday night in chilly Seattle. They need to improve in some key areas, and discard some bad habits. But they feel like they are close.
“We’re right there," Wilkins said. "It’s one thing to go to a spot and get blown out. When you make critical errors on your own side, you know that when you fix those mistakes it’s going to turn on. We can’t say that every single week. We can’t say, ‘Maybe next time we’ll do this.’ (at that point, he pounded his fist onto the table) We have to fix it. We have to do it.”
The Next Step
ASU returns home to face Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) next Saturday night. The Beavers are one of the least-talented teams in the Pac-12, so ASU will look to take advantage of the Beavers and get back in the win column.
