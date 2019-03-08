SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Even though Sun City West is full of retirees, Jim Wzorek is more than happy to be back on the job.
“Looking like the sheriffs is a very important thing,” Wzorek said.
He's one of 17 Sun City West posse members who passed a new background check and are back on patrol.
The community has relied on their protection for more than 40 years. Wzorek remembers one moment in particular where he found a man who had been lying on his floor with a broken hip for days. He needed Wzorek’s help.
“The community reached out and we were there and deputies were there and fire. We worked as a good team and the man didn’t have to suffer on the floor with a broken hip, so that’s why we do this stuff,” Wzorek said.
Sheriff Paul Penzone said the problems with the posse falls on the department. He said background checks were taking up to 18 months and there were holes in the process.
“The organization had the problem. We weren’t consistent and disciplined in our processes,” Penzone said. “It never should have taken as long as he described to bring anyone into the organization in any capacity.”
He said they're now developing new policies to streamline the program.
He expects the nearly 50 other Sun City West posse members to finish their background checks and be back on patrol by the end of this month, along with hundreds of other posse members in other areas.
But for an elderly community that just wants to feel safe and protected, having these guys back on the street means everything.
“You look for protection from the people that are posse members and they do a hell of a job. They do a really good job at taking care of us here,” said Ted Sitarz, a Sun City resident.
