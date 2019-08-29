GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Sun City man has been arrested after police say he took pictures and videos of female shoppers at a West Valley mall.
On Aug. 23, police were called to Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale in reference to "a suspicious male lurking in the mall and taking photos of women."
Police believe Nicholas John Cruz, 36, was in the mall for about 90 minutes, going in an out of multiple stores, including Victoria's Secret, Sephora, Macy's and Forever 21.
One employee at Sephora told police she had video of Cruz "taking photos up the skirt of what appeared to be a juvenile female," according to the police report.
According to the police report, officers who watched that video say that "the defendant can clearly be seen standing behind two females that appeared to be juveniles and bending over and taking a photo of one of the females who was wearing a short skirt."
Officers located Cruz in the mall and detained him without incident. He was brought into a mall security office for questioning.
During an interview, Cruz admitted "taking photos up the skirts of unknowing victims while he was inside the mall for about an hour and a half, taking photos of random women," stated the police report.
Cruz's cell phone was seized as evidence. Police are also in the process of obtaining footage from multiple stores inside the mall.