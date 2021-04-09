PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, suicide rates in the U.S. dropped 6% last year, making it the sharpest decline in four decades.
The decrease in suicides may come as a surprise to some, with studies showing more people are expressing feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression during the pandemic. Still, Justin Chase says it's to be expected.
"We had anticipated going into last year that the suicide rates would trend downward," says Chase, the Crisis Response Network CEO. Chase says it's common for people to bond together during a shared crisis. "Though we're physically isolated, individuals tend to feel more connected to an issue or a bigger tragic event."
Another possible reason for the decline, according to experts, the country anticipated a spike in mental health struggles, so more resources were available. The crisis response network saw 800 first-time callers a month, the majority coming from adults.
"The anxiety rates we're seeing is spiking 40-50%, and depression rates were up 20%," Chase said.
But statistically, fewer people are acting on those urges, at least for now.
"Once the event is over, things kind of go back to whatever normal is going to be, and the isolation starts to come back...the anticipation is the numbers will actually come up and if not be higher," Chase explained.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help available.