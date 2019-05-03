TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Senate Bill 1468, also known as the Mitch Warnock Act, is heading to the Governor's desk. The bill would require suicide prevention training for every member of school faculty statewide.
"When that teacher--from 6th grade to 12th grade--or bus driver or cafeteria worker, when they see a kid who is feeling anxiety or depression or angst, they're going to be able to delineate between what's normal teenage angst that helps build strength and character with kids, helps build their self efficacy, and what's anxiety and depression," Tim Warnock, Mitch's father, said.
Warnock's son, Mitch, died by suicide in 2016. Both of Mitch's parents are teachers and fought hard for SB 1468.
"For Lorie and I, as educators, this has been so taxing and this has been such a difficult journey and road," Warnock said. "There were a lot of really great people who dug deep. This was painful, really taxing. This took a chunk out of all of us to get to this point."
The training would be required at least once every three years. The hope is that school personnel would know how to step in if they thought a student might be struggling.
"Just the sheer intervening, and asking kids, 'hey I want to check on you as a person. Forget the scores, forget the homework, forget it. How are you doing?' That's going to intervene and give that kid a sense that they have value," Warnock explained.
A bill similar to this one didn't make it past the first phase last year.
"When it failed and it didn't even get a hearing, I was hit last year with this feeling of--I failed him even in his death. And man, that just crushed me," Warnock said.
This year, the bipartisan bill passed the House and the Senate unanimously.
"Hopefully this is the bottom that we can all agree that kids should have a safety net and we should care for one another. Thank God we agree on that. To have Mitchell's name associated with that is very comforting."
Governor Ducey's office says that they are reviewing the bill and are anticipating action on it sometime next week.
