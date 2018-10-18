PHOENIX (AP) — The Gila River Indian Community, the state Department of Transportation and the Maricopa Association of Governments have agreed to embark on a study of potential capacity upgrades of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
MAG said the study will create a master plan for the I-10 corridor, a primary transportation route in south-central Arizona.
According to MAG, the study is expected to take about 18 months to complete and is intended to identify needed work, including possible replacements for the I-10 bridge over the Gila River and the I-10 interchange at Casa Blanca Road.
MAG also said the I-10 study will be coordinated with a State Route 347 study being conducted with the Indian community. That highway connecting Maricopa and I-10 crosses part of the reservation.
