PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time in 17 years, an insurance study concluded Phoenix is better prepared to handle major flooding.
The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) upgraded Phoenix's overall flood insurance designation based on the Community Rating System (CRS).
The CRS rating is based on such things as flood notifications for nearby residents, as well as mapping to predict which neighborhoods are at risk.
For the first time since 2001, NFIP workers found that Phoenix improved its flood insurance preparedness.
This is good news for you because Phoenix's flood rating determines how much money you pay for flood insurance premiums.
According to city workers, a better rating means people in the worst-hit neighborhoods could be eligible for a 25-percent reduction in flood premiums.
"It's sort of like a point system," said Brenda Yanaz of Phoenix Public Works. "You do certain things and you get to [a better] level."
In order to find out qualifications for possible reduced flood insurance premiums, check out the FloodSmart.gov or call 1-800-427-4661.
The City has put together a fact sheet, too.
