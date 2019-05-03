A study found that Arizona ranks as the sixth worst place to date in the country.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is one of the most dangerous states in which to date, according to HighSpeedInternet.com

Researchers looked at key factors like violent crime, cybercrime statistics, STD data and along with sex education information. Read the full report here.

Catfishing seems to be one of the biggest problems for online daters.

The FBI says people looking for love in america lost $230 million on catfishers just last year.

Another study found 22 percent of Tinder profiles are already in a relationship.

The most dangerous states in which to date

1. Alaska

2. Louisiana

3. Mississippi

4. Georgia

5. Nevada

6. Arizona

Safest states in which to date

1. Vermont

2. West Virginia

3. New Hampshire

4. Maine

5. Utah

With so many websites and apps to choose from, dating is not for the faint of heart.

A Standford study says in 1995 most couples met through friends at about 33 percent.

According to Stanford's study, 39 percent of couples met online in 2017. That's followed by a bar or restaurant.

This is where you could find love, just be careful out there.

Because as Pat Benatar called it so long ago, love is a battlefield.

Read Stanford's full report here

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.