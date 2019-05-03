PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is one of the most dangerous states in which to date, according to HighSpeedInternet.com
Researchers looked at key factors like violent crime, cybercrime statistics, STD data and along with sex education information. Read the full report here.
Catfishing seems to be one of the biggest problems for online daters.
The FBI says people looking for love in america lost $230 million on catfishers just last year.
Another study found 22 percent of Tinder profiles are already in a relationship.
The most dangerous states in which to date
1. Alaska
2. Louisiana
3. Mississippi
4. Georgia
5. Nevada
6. Arizona
Safest states in which to date
1. Vermont
2. West Virginia
3. New Hampshire
4. Maine
5. Utah
With so many websites and apps to choose from, dating is not for the faint of heart.
A Standford study says in 1995 most couples met through friends at about 33 percent.
According to Stanford's study, 39 percent of couples met online in 2017. That's followed by a bar or restaurant.
This is where you could find love, just be careful out there.
Because as Pat Benatar called it so long ago, love is a battlefield.
Read Stanford's full report here.
