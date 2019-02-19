CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New research showed Chandler had some of the worst rent increases in the entire country.
According to the website ApartmentGuide.com, out of all the cities in the United States, Chandler had the seventh highest rent increases in the country, from 2017 to 2018.
Scottsdale ranked ninth on that list.
Analysts at the Arizona Housing Coalition said a lack of pricing enforcement at the state level caused a domino effect on prices.
They note Arizona is just one of a few states that do not require cities to provide affordable apartments. As a result, the Phoenix area is seeing luxury apartments pop up, while affordable places remain scarce.
"Whatever's allotted to the rent, you put that in and whatever else, you have to squeeze in," said Wesley Smith, an apartment renter in Chandler.
Average rent for a one bedroom place in Chandler is now $1,157 a month.
According to the study, that is $130 more than a year ago.
