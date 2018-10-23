PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tiffany Ellis teaches AP American History at Sandra Day O'Connor High School in North Phoenix.
A few years ago, American History walked right into her classroom when O'Connor herself stopped by to teach Ellis' class.
"She really didn't want to interact with adults very much," said Ellis. "She was really here just for the kids. It's really exciting to be able to say I met someone who is super famous in American History, and will have this huge impact on the future. She taught my class and I got to talk to her and drive her home, so it was pretty exciting. Very cool."
O'Connor will always hold a special place in Arizona and American history as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Her impact on women's rights and civil rights played a key role in shaping our country's future.
It's a legacy Ellis makes sure to share with her students, especially now, after hearing that the 88-year-old former Justice has the beginning stages of dementia and possibly Alzheimer's disease.
"It's a person to look at to," said student Kaden Ryback. Not only because of how you should act within the realm of politics, but also as a figure to look up to as a role model."
There is a portrait of Justice O'Connor in the lobby of the school named in her honor and numerous articles on the wall highlighting her achievements.
A number of students admit that they haven't studied up on O'Connor life, as perhaps they should, but that may be about to change.
"Honestly, I heard the news today and I just realized I don't know that much about her, and I think we should," said student Oonagh Odom.
O'Connor has visited the high school several times since it was named in her honor in 2002.
It is part of the Deer Valley Unified School District.
"Even if I lived in Ohio or Indiana, I would probably still as an AP teacher definitely be talking about her impact for sure," said Ellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.