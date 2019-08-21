FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to the Flagstaff Unified School District, nearly 7,000 students and staff members were impacted by a nationwide data breach involving Pearson.
The school district said information accessed included the first and last names of students and employees, FUSD employee email addresses, and, in limited cases, employee ID numbers.
They became aware of the data breach in August.
FUSD said the Pearson breach was limited to a single third-party service and on one single software system -- Pearson AIMSweb 1.0, a system that FUSD no longer uses.
FUSD said 6,597 students and 319 staff members have been notified via phone calls and emails.
Pearson, one of the largest print and digital textbook publishers, revealed the data breach affected approximately 13,000 schools and universities. They were notified by the FBI of the breach in March 2019.
"While we have no evidence that this information has been misused, we have notified the affected customers as a precaution," Pearson said in a statement.
Pearson is offering a complimentary one-year membership with Experian’s identity theft service for those affected. Impacted individuals have until Jan. 31, 2020 to register.
“We take data management and security seriously in the Flagstaff Unified School District,” Director of Communications Zachery Fountain said in a news release. “Upon receiving word of the breach, our teams worked to validate the issues, evaluate potential security issues, and inform those impacted in a quick manner that also ensured that the full scope of the issue was understood and could be communicated.”
FUSD has set up a website with information regarding the breach and will be updated as more information comes in. You can visit it here: fusd1.org/impacted.