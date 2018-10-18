School shooting generic

(Source: AP) 

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yuma Police Department received a call about a potential school shooting Monday at Cibola High School or Yuma Catholic School, according to law enforcement.

Two 16-year-old male students from Desert View Academy were identified as the people who made the threats against the schools, Yuma police said.

The juveniles will have charges forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for review for terrorism, officials said.

The Yuma Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to call the department at 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

momsacorn
momsacorn

They need jail time, not a slap on the wrist.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.