YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yuma Police Department received a call about a potential school shooting Monday at Cibola High School or Yuma Catholic School, according to law enforcement.
Two 16-year-old male students from Desert View Academy were identified as the people who made the threats against the schools, Yuma police said.
The juveniles will have charges forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for review for terrorism, officials said.
The Yuma Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to call the department at 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
They need jail time, not a slap on the wrist.
