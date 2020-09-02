PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Controversy is brewing at ASU's student-led radio station. Their manager is being called on to resign after posting a tweet about sexual assault allegations against Jacob Blake. But the college junior said she isn't going anywhere, despite the radio station's board of directors voting her to no longer be recognized as a leader.
Rae'Lee Klein, the student station manager at ASU's Blaze Radio, is being pressured to resign after posting a tweet Saturday morning referencing a New York Post article about the sexual assault allegation against Jacob Blake. Klein said, "Always more to the story, folks. Please read this article to get background of Jacob Blake's warrant. You'll be quite disgusted."
"My intent was to bring attention to the allegations," Klein said of the tweet. "I was in no way condoning what happened to him. If anything, I was providing an additional perspective." Klein said she apologizes to anyone she offended but stands by the intent of her post. Still, an outcry ensued online, and then Blaze Radio's board of directors voted unanimously to no longer recognize Klein as the station manager. "It's not necessarily the tweet," said board member Jordan Spurgeon. "We're not saying we are trying to censor her, we're not saying you can't say what you want but there are consequences when you tweet things that will affect that many people."
Board member Gannon Hanevold said Blaze Radio is a family and it disturbed him that so many people saw the tweet and no longer felt a part of the family. The student-led group doesn't have the power to remove Klein, only the university does. ASU said the student board is working on a resolution even though it appears to be at a standstill since Klein said she isn't leaving her post. "I'm standing by my position because I know that I'm still able to be a leader despite what others may think; it doesn't diminish my character," said Klein.
If Klein stays, the entire board said they will resign. "We really just want the university to step in and say 'you have lost the base of Blaze Radio, we don't think you're fit to lead the organization' so that we can move on," said board member Vaughan Jones.