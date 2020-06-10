PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A student group says President Donald Trump is planning a visit to Arizona in the near future. The president told reporters Wednesday that he plans to resume his political rallies around the country in coming weeks, and it looks Arizona will be one of those stops.

According to a tweet from the organization "Students for Trump," the president will be coming to Phoenix on June 23. While the group has posted a registration web page for what it's calling "Convention: An Address to Young American," we are still waiting for further information from the White House on the specifics of his visit.

According to CNN, Trump announced he will hold a rally in Tulsa next week, and will hold events in Arizona, Texas, Florida and North Carolina in the coming weeks.

The president has been anxious to get back out on the trail since in-person campaigning stopped, states CNN. His campaign had originally drawn up plans to restart rallies in July, but it pushed up the timeline as more states started reopening their economies and as big crowds have taken part in demonstrations across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. According to CNN, Trump's campaign believes those crowds at the protests have opened the door to events like rallies, despite the warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial coverings and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a second spike of the virus.

The last time Trump came to our state was on May 5. During that visit, he toured the Honeywell facility in Phoenix that is producing N95 masks for Arizonans to use during the pandemic. He saw firsthand the production line of how the masks were being created. "It’s the men and women of Honeywell who are supplying the weapons, armor, the sweat and skill in the war to defeat the new and invisible enemy, a tough enemy, a smart enemy," Trump said at the time.

Before that, the president came to Arizona on Feb. 19. During that visit, he held a re-election rally at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Thousands attended that rally. People had camped out outside the venue more than 24 hours before the rally, hoping to secure seats inside.