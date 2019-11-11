Student found dead at fraternity building on ASU campus in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A student was found dead in a room at a fraternity building on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe Monday.
ASU released a brief statement Monday evening.
"A male student was found deceased today in his room at the Greek Leadership Village. Detectives are investigating," the statement read. "No further information is available."
Greek Leadership Village is located in the area of Rural and Terrance roads.
ASU additionally confirmed that there is no "foul play" connected to the student's death and "there is no threat to campus" that they know of at the moment.
Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation, and have not released any information about the student or how he died.
Refresh this page for the latest on this investigation.