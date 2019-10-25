PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fight at a west Phoenix middle school last week was broken up by a school resources officer with pepper spray.
Some people now wonder if that school resource officer should have tried to find another way to stop it.
Nearly 60 students gathered to watch as three girls fought outside Isaac Middle School on Friday, Oct. 18.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, it was over a stolen cell phone. The fight got heated, with the girls pulling hair and throwing punches.
Phoenix police say the school resource officer was following protocol when he sprayed pepper spray into the air above the crowd to try and break it up.
At least one student recorded video on their cellphone. In the video, you can hear some of the students start to cough.
Phoenix police say assault charges are now being submitted for three of the students involved.
A advocacy group called Poder in Action is questioning the use of pepper spray on students.
"Being criminalized at such a young age, being told at 10, 11, 12 years old that you're a criminal and that therefore you need to be handcuffed, therefore you need to be pepper-sprayed, has a lot of negative repercussions -- something we call the school-to prison-pipeline," explained Viri Hernandez.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, none of the students needed medical treatment for exposure to the pepper spray. One of the girls involved in the fight, however, was seen by paramedics after suffering a panic attack.
This is not the only incident at Issac Middle School that has Poder in Action concerned.
On Friday, another girl handcuffed after another fight.
Phoenix police say she struggled to get away from the SRO, who was escorting her to the school office. She was put in handcuffs until they made it to the office, where police say she was released to her father.
Poder says the video of the pepper-spray incident highlights a need for more counselors to help students before they feel the need to act out.
"They're kids. They're acting like kids," Hernandez said. "But we also need to provide them the support that they need."
The school district says the Poder in Action has not reached out to talk about their concerns.
"In the Isaac School District, student safety is our top priority," a spokesman told Arizona's Family in an email. "We provide many additional resources for social, emotional, and behavioral health. At no time do we condone any behavior which constitutes anything less than a well-rounded learning environment."