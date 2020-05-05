PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A small Phoenix coffee shop, struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, is now facing a $2,480 water bill because of a mistake made by the City five years ago.
"So much of my time and energy and emotions are just spent trying to figure out how to keep going with the pandemic," said Erin Westgate, owner of Songbird Coffee and Tea House. "Then, to have this added on just out of the blue is just, it's absolutely overwhelming."
According to the City of Phoenix, Songbird Coffee and Tea House was a former house converted to a business back in 2015, but the City never adjusted the sewer rates. When the City's error was discovered, the City says they had to back-bill for the past three years of restaurant and food use.
"We are required to bill for the services rendered to be fair to all of our customers," said Athena Sanchez, a public information officer with the City of Phoenix Water Services Department.
The monthly sewer bill will now also be more expensive. And even though the City is going to wait to start collecting the back-payments until September, and is willing to take them in 36 separate installments, the owner of Songbird Coffee and Tea House says it's all coming down on her at the wrong time. Westgate says business is down 65% compared to before the pandemic hit, and she estimates she has about two weeks worth of money left before she has to close down her shop.
"Things are really desperate for everyone right now," Westgate said. "So why would you got around and search for bills you can lay on small businesses?"