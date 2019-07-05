PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An earthquake shook Southern California and people Arizona could feel it too.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday.
The earthquake's epicenter was about 11 miles from Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was originally reported as a 7.1 magnitude earthquake and then reportedly downgraded to 6.9. However, scientists with the USGS said it was 7.1.
There are no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.
According to Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, said Thursday's quake was a foreshock. She said Friday's earthquake was on the same fault.
Scientists said Friday's earthquake was 10 time stronger than Thursday's.
The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Arizona and Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.
If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.
People from all over the state of Arizona said they could feel it, from Lake Havasu City to Chandler to Congress to Sun City.
A woman in Avondale sent Arizona's Family video of her pool shaking during the earthquake.
[WATCH: Avondale woman's pool shakes due to Southern California earthquake]
Our own Heather Moore and Jared Dillingham said the lights and monitors in the studio during the 3TV News at 8 newscast were swaying.
Our lights and monitors are swaying in the studio. Did anyone feel an aftershock? pic.twitter.com/saNNwulQOe— Jared Dillingham (@JaredDillingham) July 6, 2019
[WATCH: Arizona's Family studio shakes due to Southern California earthquake]
Rudy Rivas, a content producer for Arizona's Family, was in San Diego and was at dinner.
"Our table shook for 30 seconds at dinner and all of us looked at each other and thought, 'Oh my gosh are we having another earthquake right now?'" said Rivas. "It wasn't anything too violent in San Diego. It was just a gentle 30 seconds of shaking."
The NBA had to stop their Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks in Las Vegas because of the earthquake. The games were then postponed.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were playing at home and tweeted video out of their camera shaking.
Ridgecrest is 150 miles north of Los Angeles.
Thursday's earthquake produced more than 1,400 aftershocks, scientists said on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.