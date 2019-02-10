TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - They teach music by day and by night, they perform in intimate backyard venues. A new quartet made up of music educators is strumming up a new interest for chamber music.
"Strings have a character that no other instrument does and they pull at people's heartstrings," said Scott Glasser, an orchestra teacher for the Tempe Union High School District. "They're really versatile," Glasser said. "You can play classical, rock, jazz, Broadway, pop."
They do this for the love of music. Glasser said he and his peers wanted to continue playing their instruments at a high level.
"It takes chamber music back to where it first started, in people's living rooms and intimate spaces," Glasser said. "We've played in concert halls and churches, but we thought, how we get get back to the roots of chamber music."
They also do it for the love of their community.
"The audience is more than welcome to participate and talk to us," Glasser said. "We want to connect with them and that's the most important thing."
Glasser and three colleagues formed the Aletheia String Quartet. They just launched their Homestead Concert Series.
"We have done really big concert halls, but it breaks down that wall between us and the audience, and chamber music wasn't meant to be necessarily performed on a stage," Glasser said. "It was performed with your family members where everyone played instruments."
Each concert will benefit a local cause.
Ticket sales from Saturday night's event will go to one of Glasser's colleagues whose wife is battling breast cancer.
"To really make sure they have enough funds to get through," Glasser said. "He's taking care of two children in addition to his wife and it's been very hard for them."
"That's what teachers do, we get behind each other and almost every one of these people are educators here to support another educator," said Heather Hunt.
This concert is taking place at Heather Hunt's home.
"They really give people the gift of music and teaches them to love music," Hunt said. "It was completely interactive, you're right in the middle of it. It's fun. He makes chamber music fun."
Hunt said they were inspiring a new generation of Phoenix fans who appreciate their art form -- which was Glasser's hope all along.
"If you don't go into modern times and try to grab people, the art form won't stay fresh," Glasser said.
