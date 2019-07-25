PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A young man who admits he was street racing has been arrested after he reportedly T-boned a DPS patrol car in Phoenix.
DPS officials say 19-year-old Jose Medrano of Phoenix was driving 75 mph in a 25-mph zone when he hit the fully-marked patrol car.
This happened just before midnight on July 20 near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
DPS says on that night, a trooper was patrolling the area, which is an industrial area where street racers are known to congregate.
The trooper noticed a large group of vehicles gathered in the area. As he was patrolling the area, the trooper says his patrol vehicle was struck by a speeding car.
DPS says Medrano was behind the wheel of that car.
The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash, but his car was totaled. The collision caused around $10K in damage.
After the crash, Medrano reportedly got out of his car and walked up to the trooper to apologize.
When the trooper asked Medrano how fast he was going, Medrano at first he said he didn't know. But when asked again, he admitted he was going 75 mph, according to the police report.
Medrano also admitted he had been "actively engaged in a street race with another vehicle," and also told police he knew he "was driving in a reckless manner and endangered the life of the trooper."
Medrano faces charges of endangerment, reckless driving, racing and criminal damage.
He was released on his own recognizance, and is due in court August 5.
comments
Pos needs to be put behind bars for a while make him think really well what he did . That should be consider a felony ASAP .
Dan mexicans
Meanwhile you whites are fondling kids smh
Didn’t know a Yugo could go 75.
they should do a better job of cleaning the lens before taking a picture
[beam]
