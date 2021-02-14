PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a perfect world, every child would have a home with loving parents who take care of their needs, from food and shelter to making sure they are healthy.
The reality is thousands of kids and young adults live on the streets of Phoenix or in shelters. Many never see a doctor and have no access to health care.
For young people who can't go to a hospital, Phoenix Children's Hospital has mobile health clinics to bring health care to kids. Through these clinics, doctors are taking medical care to the streets, giving care to kids who are often overlooked.
