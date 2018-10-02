FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The remnants of Hurricane Rosa brought more than just rain to the Valley, she also brought pelicans.
A flock has taken up residence in Fountain Hills as they wait for the storm to pass.
"I don't recall seeing them come in like this before," said Fountain Hills resident Paul Smith.
The flock of 30 are all American white pelicans.
"It's amazing, but it's concerning," said another resident, Lorraine Vlachos
These birds of a feather were forced down by the weather. It's likely they were en-route from northern California to their winter home in Central America when Rosa interfered.
"It's like, how are they going to eat? So that's my biggest concern since the lake is not stocked," Vlachos wondered.
Laura Hackett with Liberty Wildlife says it's not unusual to see the white pelicans in other parts of Arizona during their migration, just not in Fountain Hills.
"Obviously, they needed to stop for a reason," said Hackett. "But they look really happy and healthy and they're together as a flock which is a good sign."
She says brown pelicans sometimes blow into Arizona during big storms and find themselves unable to fund food in our environment, while white pelicans do much better when they have a layover here.
They'll probably stick around till the weather clears before heading to the warmer water.
"They're just taking a little rest and then they'll continue on their way," said Hackett.
