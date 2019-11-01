PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The missing 1-ton boulder that was apparently stolen from the Prescott Basin has been magically returned. The Wizard Rock, a black boulder with white quartz running through it, was reported missing in mid-October. It not clear when it was taken.
Park officials told Max Gorden that they believed somebody used heavy equipment to remove the boulder. It was the second such incident at the Prescott National Forest in the past four months.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 1-ton boulder stolen from Prescott National Forest]
According to a spokeswoman for the Prescott National Forest, an employee spotted the boulder – back where it belongs – while on patrol Friday morning.
"We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public," said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District. "National Forests provide so many benefits to the American people, and when something like this happens, it highlights the intrinsic value of natural beauty in all its forms."
Wizard Rock is an attraction for those driving south on Highway 89 and White Spar Road in the Indian Fire area. Now forest mangers are considering moving to the boulder to a new spot, "where its beauty and uniqueness can be more easily seen by visitors."
From firewood to plants and trees to rocks and minerals, it's illegal to "gather and remove most forest products" without a permit. The penalty for taking a boulder could be $5,000, six months in jail, or both.
At this point, there are no clues as to who might have taken – and returned – the Wizard Rock, or why.