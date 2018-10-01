BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS 5) − A stolen vehicle ended up in a Buckeye canal early Monday morning.
The Buckeye Police Department responded to the vehicle into the canal near Dean Road and Lower Buckeye Road sometime around 6:15 a.m.
They say no one was inside or nearby when they arrived at the scene.
The vehicle was discovered to be stolen. The police department say the vehicle was reported stolen last night.
The investigation is ongoing.
