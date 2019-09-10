SNOWFLAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mini SUV that looks like it comes right out of a "Jurassic Park" movie was found after police say it was stolen Monday.
On Tuesday, the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department announced via Facebook that the search was on for the Geo Tracker the could fit perfectly in the fictional dinosaur theme park.
The department said someone took the vehicle on Monday from the Snowflake-Taylor area. They added that it was last seen by Arizona's Game and Fish being driven by a 17-year-old girl in the Hon-Dah area.
With its zebra stripes, this Geo Tracker was hard to miss. Police said the vehicle was found after someone noticed it on Facebook.
It's unclear if they are still searching for any suspects.
See the original Facebook post below.