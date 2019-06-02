A Valley family is asking for answers after they say their Great Dane was stolen from them.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A Valley family has been reunited with their dog after he was stolen from them last week.

Phoenix resident Elena Lee told Arizona's Family Monday that Rex, her 18-month-old Great Dane was found.

According to Lee, Rex was stolen from her home Thursday near the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The incident was caught on camera. The surveillance video showed suspects taking off with Rex in a vehicle.

"I just think they took him intentionally," Lee said on Saturday.

"I don't know what else to do at this point, someone somewhere might have seen something. I hope somebody can help me."

Lee said she filed a police report over the weekend and is now deciding whether to press charges.

 

Snoflower
Snoflower

What does a lost dog have to do with race? I hope they get their dog back. Karma gets you one way or another. Also if your going to post about white unity, use a white person photo not a cholo idiot.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

Be loyal to our race. White Unity. White Families.

Report Add Reply
Agustus Gloop
Agustus Gloop

Prejudice is an emotional commitment to ignorance…..There’s only one race, it’s the human race.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

I really hope they get their dog back.

Report Add Reply
Victoriarose12
Victoriarose12

They did. Im the person who found the dog. I was told by a neighbor that the dog was neglected. I gave the dog back but the lady was extremely rude not even a thank you for caring for her dog. He was running in the street.... I did not drive through her neighborhood with the intention of taking her dog he just happened to be outside. This story is inaccurate

Report Add Reply
Robs
Robs

Thieves, murderers, liyers, what bots if that kind. What you gonna do when God's s Justice comes to you! [scared]

Report Add Reply
MyOwnMind
MyOwnMind

spit in his face and curse him

Report Add Reply
Victoriarose12
Victoriarose12

Why?
We found the dog outside running in the street, knocked on doors to find who the dog belonged to and when the neighbor came out and told us the dog was abused by the owners and encouraged us to take him home we did because we believed him

Report Add Reply
Bewill
Bewill

75th and McDowell? Enough said.... Some dumb dumb thought it was a cow and turned it into tacos

Report Add Reply
Victoriarose12
Victoriarose12

No i found it outside, just happened to be driving through the neighborhood. But this story is just inaccurate the owner is wrong and she is extremely rude.

Report Add Reply

