PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A Valley family has been reunited with their dog after he was stolen from them last week.
Phoenix resident Elena Lee told Arizona's Family Monday that Rex, her 18-month-old Great Dane was found.
According to Lee, Rex was stolen from her home Thursday near the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.
The incident was caught on camera. The surveillance video showed suspects taking off with Rex in a vehicle.
"I just think they took him intentionally," Lee said on Saturday.
"I don't know what else to do at this point, someone somewhere might have seen something. I hope somebody can help me."
Lee said she filed a police report over the weekend and is now deciding whether to press charges.
(10) comments
What does a lost dog have to do with race? I hope they get their dog back. Karma gets you one way or another. Also if your going to post about white unity, use a white person photo not a cholo idiot.
Be loyal to our race. White Unity. White Families.
Prejudice is an emotional commitment to ignorance…..There’s only one race, it’s the human race.
I really hope they get their dog back.
They did. Im the person who found the dog. I was told by a neighbor that the dog was neglected. I gave the dog back but the lady was extremely rude not even a thank you for caring for her dog. He was running in the street.... I did not drive through her neighborhood with the intention of taking her dog he just happened to be outside. This story is inaccurate
Thieves, murderers, liyers, what bots if that kind. What you gonna do when God's s Justice comes to you! [scared]
spit in his face and curse him
Why?
We found the dog outside running in the street, knocked on doors to find who the dog belonged to and when the neighbor came out and told us the dog was abused by the owners and encouraged us to take him home we did because we believed him
75th and McDowell? Enough said.... Some dumb dumb thought it was a cow and turned it into tacos
No i found it outside, just happened to be driving through the neighborhood. But this story is just inaccurate the owner is wrong and she is extremely rude.
