LITCHFIELD PARK (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman whose car was stolen from her driveway in a Litchfield Park neighborhood is hoping the thieves who took it for a joyride get turned in.
Amanda, who does not want her last name to be used, woke up Friday morning to take her son to school and noticed her Mercedes-Benz missing from her driveway.
"As I'm waiting for police, I notice police are now at my neighbor's house and I'm like, 'they're at the wrong neighbor's! It's me,'" Amanda explained.
She later learned that several other neighbors had their cars rummaged through.
"They checked to see if car doors were unlocked, they took off with mine, still had the guts to keep my car and still commit crimes in my neighborhood," said Amanda.
She also left her wedding band inside the car. "I do want it back but at least they didn't enter my home."
By Sunday night, a video was posted on a private Facebook group of the Mercedes-Benz doing doughnuts in a parking lot.
"They were in a street race, cars got together and they were doing doughnuts throughout the neighborhood almost hitting cars," Amanda said. "I worked hard for my car and for them to destroy it like that is very nerve-wracking."
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they are reviewing the videos and have assigned a detective to the case. Right now there is no exact number of how many people are involved in the crime.
The stolen car has an Arizona Cardinals license plate of "2 PLUS 4" if you have any information, please call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
(1) comment
Why would you leave your wedding band in your car?
