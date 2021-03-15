Click/tap here to watch 3TV News at 9
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Money is going where it shouldn't. That's what many Arizona foster families are dealing with right now when it comes to stimulus money.
They have the kids, but aren't seeing the stimulus help. This is really affecting families with kinship custody of kids, meaning they've taken in children within their extended family, which the government recommends if kids have to go into the foster system. But the irony, the biological parents are the ones getting these stimulus checks.
They've opened their hearts, yet are the ones losing out.
"We didn't take our grandbabies in for the money, but it would have definitely helped out tremendously," said Joie Wilson-Lambson. "The money's not going to the children, like it should be."
Last year, Wilson-Lambson had kinship custody of five of her grandchildren. Toward the end of the year, they were able to adopt four of them, but all stimulus checks in relation to the children have gone to their biological parents.
"I'm a teachers aide so I was out of work when COVID shut all the schools down, so that didn't help either," she said. "We do need the help. We do need the support."
The Wilson-Lambson family isn't alone. A Valley man and his wife took in their niece and nephew six months ago. He asked to stay anonymous.
"Everything from school activities, to clothing, to food, to getting the house prepared for them. All of that comes out of the foster's pocket," he said. "We see a flaw in the system that nobody is thinking about, nobody is seeing. If we don't bring it up, nobody is going to."
Both families we spoke to said the Department of Child Safety told them there was nothing it could do.
DCS told Arizona's Family it doesn't determine who receives stimulus money — that's done on a federal level. The department also said it won't be reimbursing any of the foster families for the stimulus money.
That's where Arizona Helping Hands is trying to help by offsetting expenses.
"Diapers, clothing and school supplies as kids return to in-person learning, backpacks and shoes," their CEO Dan Shufelt said, standing in front of a whole room of supplies they have.
Both families hope bringing awareness to the problem will help bring change.
"I just hope that they hear our story and understand that we're not really out for the money, but if it's going to someone, why can't it go to the children where it belongs," Wilson-Lambson said.
Arizona's Family also asked the Department of Economic Security if it can step in to help at all, but DES said because this deals with foster care, it's up to DCS.