PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It has been one year since a Lyft driver was shot and killed, and no arrests have been made. The driver's widow is asking for anyone to come forward with information.

"My Harry, yeah, it was tragic," said Frances Treadwell, Harry Treadwell's wife of 52 years. "We don't know what happened, we don't know who killed him. We know it was a .38 caliber, it came through the driver's side window and hit him in the head right above his left ear."

On July 28th, 2019 just after midnight, Harry called his wife to tell her he was on his way home after dropping off his last passenger of the night. He was near 32nd Street and Baseline Road when a bullet went through his window and struck the 71-year-old, killing him instantly.

July 28th, is also the wedding anniversary of the high school sweethearts.

"We did everything together. I can't tell you how many times I think I see him walking up the carport. It's like, is this still a dream? Am I still in a nightmare?" Frances said.

There were not many leads for Phoenix police to go on then, and even fewer now. France says she calls the detectives once a month, hoping for something new.

"I would call everyday if I could," Frances said, adding the detectives have treated her wonderfully. "I mean, until they get a match with the same bullet from another gun, they're not going to know. Unless somebody comes forward. If I get to say something to anybody out there, if you know something, please come forward."

Frances said getting closure would mean the world to her and her family.

"If somebody did it intentionally, I hope they've had a year to think about this. Or if they know who did it, would just come forward. I don't know how they live with themselves. If it was an accident, then I know it was an accident. I just would like to see some sort of justice."

Frances says the last year has been rough emotionally, physically, and financially. She says she is grateful for the kind neighbors and supportive members of the community. Detectives suggested to her to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest, however it is not currently feasible.

Right now, she just wishes she could've said goodbye to the love of her life.

"I can't tell you how important that is. I would give anything to have been able to touch him one more time and give him one more kiss. If it was a goodbye kiss, it still would've been a kiss," Frances said. "It takes a long time to get to the level you can accept that you've lost the one person in your life that meant the most to you."

Frances' friends set up this GoFundMe page last year.

If you have any information about Harry Treadwell's death, please contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness.