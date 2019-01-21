GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Full uniforms, cleats, batting gloves, working scoreboard, fans in the stands, clinking bats, home runs over the fence, cheers and jeers – everything about this Tuesday morning softball game in Goodyear looks normal – until you realize who’s playing. You talk about a bunch of silver sluggers.
“We’re all retired,” said Mark Roberts. “But we don’t sit in the chair and rock and watch the years go by.”
Welcome to another day of competition at the Pebble Creek Senior Softball Association where 170 players comprise 14 co-ed teams all playing a full-on three-day a week, 38 game season. Bingo and shuffleboard? Not at this Robson Resort Community where older athletes play a proverbial young man’s game – and they play it hard.
“We do get competitive during the game,” said Roberts, one of the league’s organizers. “What drives us in the fact we can still do this and this is what we live for. We get an opportunity to do something we did when we were younger and possibly didn’t get to do when we were having our career.”
“It’s the passion,” said shortstop Ken Johnson. “We love being able to come out here and play in such a gorgeous facility. To still be able to play a kid’s game and love every minute of it is just a thrill.”
Johnson, 59, is probably the league’s best player. On this Tuesday morning, he belted three home runs over the fence leading his team to victory. Johnson’s ability comes as no surprise to anyone. In 1968 he was a second-round pick of the New York Yankees.
“I’ve enjoyed my life and baseball’s been a big part of it,” said Johnson. “These guys are all coming from corporate, and very few of them have had the experiences I’ve had and I’m lucky. I come out here with one thing in mind and that’s to have a great time with these guys.”
“We tried putting hand-cuffs around his ankles,” said Roberts of trying to slow down Johnson at the plate and level the playing field. “We tried getting him to swing one-handed but the guy’s just too good.”
Johnson played in the Yankees organization for over five seasons. He entertains his friends and teammates with tales of being once coached by Mickey Mantle and dining with Joe DiMaggio.
“Isn’t that unreal,” said Roberts. “Being in the Yankees clubhouse with those guys? For us it’s history. For Ken, it was current events because he lived it.”
“I wouldn’t have traded [my experience with the Yankees organization] for anything,” said Johnson. “I tell these guys every day to enjoy the 45 or 50 minutes a day you’re out here because there are thousands of guys our age that would still love to do this so we’re very fortunate. I know I feel fortunate.”
At 87 years young, Bruce Goldstone is the league’s oldest player. Goldstone is still taking his cuts at the plate, sprinting his way to first base and shagging down fly balls in the field - trying to help his team to victory.
“I’ve been playing since we came out here in 2011,” said Goldstone. “It’s a lot of fun and I enjoy it but I don’t slide [anymore]. That was a long time ago when I did those things.”
Goldstone, like many of the players at Pebble Creek, played baseball in his youth but left the game for some 70 years before returning to the diamond in Goodyear.
“It’s like a revelation for them,” said Robert of players when they make their return to the playing field. “I may be 65 or 70 years old but the legs do still work.”
“Many of these guys are getting an opportunity to do something they couldn’t do when they were younger,” said Johnson. “We just have an absolute gas out here.
There’s a genuine love of the game here and a fondness for competing and each other – a camaraderie that’s evident in the amount of good-natured ribbing that seemingly never ends – from the opening pitch to the final at-bat.
“The trash talk is incredible,” said Johnson. “We’ll have a couple of 'soda pops' and when the soda pops gets fired up and we get a little trashier then the trash talk really elevates – if somebody falls or trips or makes a bad throw, we’re letting them know it.”
Goldstone, a former attorney from New York City jokes of the harassment and hints he may have one more case left in him.
“The guys discriminate against me because of my age and I’m going to sue,” said a laughing Goldstone. “After every game they make me wash all the uniforms and the problem is most of them haven’t showered or bathed in over a month – so that may lead me to quit.
And when might that be?
“When I’m 90,” said Gladstone. “We’ll see how I feel.”
