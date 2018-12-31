PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have relieved Steve Wilks of his duties as head coach.
The announcement was made just after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Cardinals President Michael Bidwill and General Manager Steve Keim will speak to the media at 11 a.m.
Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network was the first to report on Wilks leaving the team.
Rapoport tweeted that Wilks told members of the Cardinals he would not coach the team going forward.
Wilks only spent a season with the Cardinals after Bruce Arians left the team at the end of the 2017 season.
The Cardinals will have the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after finishing 3-13 this past season.
Sources: #AZCardinals coach Steve Wilks has told his staff during a meeting that he will not be the coach going forward. He has not yet heard it official from owner Michael Bidwill. But that is what he has told his staff.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018
Endless respect for Coach Wilks...appreciate his dedication to this team and the respect he showed for every man who played for him. Thank you for everything you did and wishing you nothing but success in what will be a long, fruitful career in this league. pic.twitter.com/iqaA1XQpzX— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 31, 2018
