Steve Aron behind the lens: Remembering a beloved photojournalist

Everyone at Arizona’s Family is mourning the loss of a lovely man, Steve Aron.
Originally from Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, Steve moved to Arizona because he was “bored with PA and tired of the cold." Steve worked as a photojournalist, bringing Arizona’s Family stories to life, since 2013.
Steve was known as a quiet and sweet man who loved salsa dancing, speaking Spanish, hiking and his cat, Nelly. It was inconsequential that Steve didn’t like to say much, because his work spoke for itself, having won several Rocky Mountain Emmy awards over the years. Throughout his career, Steve covered every local story imaginable— from Arizona wildfires to the Arizona Cardinals. Undoubtedly, anyone who has watched 3TV/CBS 5 in the last seven years has seen his work.
It was a palpable shock when Arizona’s Family learned that Steve passed away unexpectedly in his home in Phoenix this week. Steve was 55 years old. He was meticulous, thorough, kind, quirky and loved. Steve is survived by his parents, Gert and Jean, his brother, Carl, and by the many colleagues and friends who will carry memories of him with them.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. If you’d like to send a note of remembrance to Steve’s family and friends, please mail to 5555 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix.