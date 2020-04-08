PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- STEM students in Pinetop-Lakeside are working to help solve a problem for the Arizona Game and Fish Department [AZGFD]. And the project they did won them some big bucks.

Water catchment tanks monitored by AZGFD provide water for Arizona’s wildlife. “If it’s low, they radio in that it needs to be filled up. But, if it's fine. they just keep going,” said Quinn Cochanour, a seventh-grade student who worked on the project.

Visiting the water catchment tanks to monitor them can sometimes become unnecessary trips. They can add a significant cost to the AZGFD budget that ensures wildlife has the water that is needed.

“Sensors would save us lots of trips to check the catchments, which allows us to use our volunteers and staff in a more efficient manner,” said Dan Groebner, a non-game biologist for AZGFD.

To address this problem, 4-H Physics and Engineering students in Pinetop-Lakeside's Blue Ridge School District designed and installed low-cost sensors to remotely monitor water levels.

“Our solution is a sensor about this big [shows size] that goes over the tanks and uses soundwaves to measure the water and then send it to a website we use,” said Cochanour. The website shows real-time data from the catchment that the students and game and fish can monitor.

Blue Ridge High School student Ryan Flaherty showed Arizona's Family the prototype. He designed the circuit board for it.

“Getting a hands-on feel for the process it really is truly invaluable to my future,” said Flaherty, the 11th-grade student who worked on the water sensors.

To help fund the construction of the sensors, AZGFD received a grant from the Arizona Elk Society and Cellular One of northeastern Arizona. The students have some money too. They submitted their idea to the Samsung "Solve for Tomorrow" contest and were the state winners, receiving $15,000 to help with building their sensors.

“We’ll put a couple dozen sensors out there this summer and will fix all the bugs and problems with them and should be able to mass-produce them by this fall,” said Groebner.

For the students, it’s just been a ton of fun to work on this project all year.

“It’s really cool. You get to learn coding and programming and manufacturing and a whole bunch of stuff,” said Cochanour.