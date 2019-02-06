PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) - Tuesday marked the third violent attack on ride-share drivers in the less than two weeks.
The latest victim was an Uber Eats driver picking up an order from IHOP near 24th Street and Baseline Road.
[READ MORE: Uber Eats driver attacked, carjacked in Phoenix, police say]
Phoenix police say three people who weren't his customers attacked him and stole his car.
The suspects have not been caught and his car is still missing.
The news of the latest attack has some Lyft and Uber drivers worried about their safety. Some have posted in online Lyft and Uber driver Facebook groups that they're quitting because they're shaken up by the recent violence, including the stabbing death of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.
[ABOUT THAT: Police say passenger stabbed, killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe]
[LED TO THIS: Lyft drivers hold vigil for pregnant driver who was stabbed to death]
The second incident, just a week after the Lyft driver's murder, involved an Uber driver whose throat was slit in Tolleson. That victim survived.
[READ MORE: Uber driver’s ‘throat slit’ in Tolleson attack; suspect arrested for attempted murder]
Police have made arrests in both of those cases.
How do ride- share drivers stay safe?
Lyft has a strict "no weapons" policy. Weapons include guns, knives, etc.
"The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we have a strict no weapons policy for both drivers and passengers," wrote Lyft spokesperson Lauren Alexander in an email.
The reason?
"We approach this from a community perspective. It's hard to know what someone else is or isn't comfortable with. The mere presence of a weapon might make another community member distressed and fear for his or her own personal safety," she explained.
Uber has a strict no firearms policy, which means no guns for its drivers or riders. The consequence for violating it "may lead to account deactivation."
However, Uber does allow drivers to carry pepper spray.
If found to have violated Uber's policies about threatening behavior, the actions that "threaten the safety of drivers and riders will be investigated and, if confirmed, lead to permanent deactivation of your account."
"Uber has a number of safety features in place for drivers, including an emergency button, trip sharing feature, and 911 integration technology in 40+ cities across the US, including Phoenix. We will continue to put safety at the heart of our business and expect to roll out more features this year," Andrew Hasbun explained in a written statement.
Edward Shamoun, 63, has been driving for Uber for a few months.
Today he decided to sign up to drive for Lyft without knowing about the recent attacks. Once he learned about the violence, he said he felt bad for the victims but he isn't scared and doesn't regret his decision.
"I'm Christian. I believe in God, OK?"
A female driver, who didn't want to give her name, said she is thinking about carrying mace when she drives to feel safer.
She says she drives more for Uber than Lyft.
"I'm not trying to hurt anyone," she said. "I'm just trying to stop an unwanted situation and give me an opportunity to tell someone to get out of my car."
She says quitting is just not a feasible option for her.
"I have thought about stopping driving but right now it's my only livelihood until I find a job," she explained. "I'm pretty intuitive about people. If things don't feel right, I can't take you. I'll turn the app off."
Lyft driver Josh Alcala drives part-time. He likes the extra money he makes from driving. One of his rules, if he's picking up a sole passenger, is to ask them to sit in the passenger seat or the seat behind the passenger seat instead of directly behind him.
"Because you can actually see them in your peripheral vision as opposed to directly behind, you can't really see what they may or may not be doing with their hands or whatnot," Alcala explained.
He's not letting the recent violence change the way he drives or picks up passengers.
"Terrible incidents can happen anytime anywhere and I'm not one to not let that judge my life and which directions I want to take with it," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.